SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lifted by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in SYSCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $240,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in SYSCO by 20.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in SYSCO by 23.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.98.

SYSCO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,920. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

