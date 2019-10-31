Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-4.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

SYNH stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 32,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

