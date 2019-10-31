Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €81.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($96.90).

Shares of SY1 opened at €86.84 ($100.98) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.09 and a 200 day moving average of €84.85.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

