Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $51.93.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.