Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 4,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,122. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

