SVMK (SVMK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect SVMK to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SVMK stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. SVMK has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

In other news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $253,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,151 shares of company stock worth $2,680,918. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

