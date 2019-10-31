Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) Insider Sells £82,400 in Stock

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £82,400 ($107,670.19).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 19,600 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,123.09).

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Supermarket Income REIT PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107.99 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of $350.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

