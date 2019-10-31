Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SUNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.92. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. Analysts expect that Sunworks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 392.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 124.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

