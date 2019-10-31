SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Alphabet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $63.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $62.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $78.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $97.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $120.62 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,260.70 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,178.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

