SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 2.5%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.11, approximately 17,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 851,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares in the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,298,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.