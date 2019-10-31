SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Up 2.5%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.11, approximately 17,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 851,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In related news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after buying an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,374,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,603,000 after buying an additional 791,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 1,037,223 shares in the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 1,298,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
