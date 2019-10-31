Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLF. Argus boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NYSE SLF opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428,268 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,753,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 589,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 575,638 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

