Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLF. Argus boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.71.
NYSE SLF opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428,268 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,753,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,960,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,190,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 589,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,707,000 after acquiring an additional 575,638 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
