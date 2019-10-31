SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 84500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.71 million and a PE ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

