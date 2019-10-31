SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.