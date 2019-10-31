Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Sells $4,160,183.06 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,540. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

