Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.76. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

