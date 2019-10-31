Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1,854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

