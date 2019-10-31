Strs Ohio Has $860,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 183.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 81.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

