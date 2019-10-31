Strs Ohio Buys 1,200 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $131,526.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,385 shares of company stock valued at $617,279. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

