Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.04

Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and traded as high as $28.19. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Stratus Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

