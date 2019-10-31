Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

STRS stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.