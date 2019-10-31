Stratford Consulting LLC Takes $202,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher bought 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.33. 5,203,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

