Stratford Consulting LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Stratford Consulting LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up 2.3% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.75. 33,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,579. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.