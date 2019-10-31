STRAKS Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,414.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. STRAKS has a total market cap of $52,414.00 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,150.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.23 or 0.02001953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.27 or 0.03085215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00635050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00644616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00411096 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011009 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.