Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Sells C$16,482.00 in Stock

Storm Resources Ltd (TSE:SRX) Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 12,000 shares of Storm Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$16,482.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,048 shares in the company, valued at C$755,490.93.

Jamie Peter Conboy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jamie Peter Conboy sold 600 shares of Storm Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$864.00.

Shares of SRX opened at C$1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Storm Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$1.14 and a 12 month high of C$2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

