Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 4,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,907. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $832.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

