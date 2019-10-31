Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 79.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,310 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 25,036,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,455. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.