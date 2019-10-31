Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,476 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 7,027,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

