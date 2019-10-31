Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $317,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 1,952,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,858. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

