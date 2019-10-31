Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,383 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,383 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,949 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $555,520.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $394,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,980.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $4,056,574. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

CTXS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.