Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 48,572 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

