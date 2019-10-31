Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,525 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after purchasing an additional 810,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,635. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

In other news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $913,164 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

