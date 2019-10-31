Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,657 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.82. 23,505,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,880,490. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

