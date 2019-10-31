Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $225.98. 43,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,412. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $231.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

