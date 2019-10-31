Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,490 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.58. 2,810,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.34. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

