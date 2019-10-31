Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after acquiring an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.6% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

