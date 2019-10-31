Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 30,156 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 56,022,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,909,156. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

