Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,733 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.16. 369,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,788. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $135.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

