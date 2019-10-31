Steven L. Keller Sells 18,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

