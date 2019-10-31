Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.25. 6,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,413. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

