Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 180 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PROS were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $1,607,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $11,465,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $8,486,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura increased their target price on PROS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:PRO opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $1,464,613.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,608,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,952 shares of company stock valued at $57,631,893 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

