Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 479,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

