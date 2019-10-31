Stella-Jones (SJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.78 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$661.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.00 million.

TSE:SJ opened at C$36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$36.63 and a twelve month high of C$48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

