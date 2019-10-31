Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 429 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 7.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

