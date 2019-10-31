State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of ABIOMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 18.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 105.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 338.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $427.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

