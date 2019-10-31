State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 207,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $33.00 target price on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

