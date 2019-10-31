State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

