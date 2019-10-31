State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 141,600 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $43,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 558,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 487,047 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 93.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $43.10 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

