State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,122 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 375,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,447,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 823,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,975,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $429,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $946,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,941,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

