State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lumentum by 31.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 174,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $63.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,946 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

