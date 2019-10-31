State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,949.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE VLY opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

