Stars Group (TSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Stars Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Stars Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.68-1.83 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.68-1.83 EPS.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stars Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSG shares. Barclays lowered Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

